FRENCHVILLE – The 152nd Frenchville Picnic, sponsored by St. Mary Church, Frenchville, has announced winners of various giveaways:

First Prize, $500: Carol Mostyn

Second Prize, $300: Tim Winters

Third Prize, $200: Eileen Pisaneschi

3 Prizes, $100 each: Laurie Vionchet, Rhonda McGovern and Dorothy Winters

4 Prizes, $50 each: Jeff Barner, Gunner Hugney, Robert Schall and Chuck Fairchild

Altar Rosary Society Raffle

First Prize, $300 Sheetz Card, Jay Dawson

Second Prize, $150 Sheetz Card, Leona Davis

Third Prize, $75 Sheetz Card, Triple 7 Racing

50/50 Raffle

John Kinkle

Lottery Tree

Monica Hugill

Other Winners