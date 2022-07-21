FRENCHVILLE – The 152nd Frenchville Picnic, sponsored by St. Mary Church, Frenchville, has announced winners of various giveaways:
- First Prize, $500: Carol Mostyn
- Second Prize, $300: Tim Winters
- Third Prize, $200: Eileen Pisaneschi
- 3 Prizes, $100 each: Laurie Vionchet, Rhonda McGovern and Dorothy Winters
- 4 Prizes, $50 each: Jeff Barner, Gunner Hugney, Robert Schall and Chuck Fairchild
Altar Rosary Society Raffle
- First Prize, $300 Sheetz Card, Jay Dawson
- Second Prize, $150 Sheetz Card, Leona Davis
- Third Prize, $75 Sheetz Card, Triple 7 Racing
50/50 Raffle
- John Kinkle
Lottery Tree
- Monica Hugill
Other Winners
- Cervical Support Pillow: Ken Scoff
- Cervical Support Pillow: Mike English
- Presto Electric Griddle: Roger Heisey Sr.
- Brosway Necklace: Janese Shenk
- Ruger Backpack, Hats & Cups: Tim Butler
- Smith & Wesson T-shirt, Hat & Mug: Kim Morgan
- Assorted Hats, T-shirt & Mug: N. Smalley
- Lottery Snack Basket: Barb Moore
- 16″ Mongoose Bike: Kelly Uncles
- 16″ Twilight Bike: Logan Viard
- Netflix & Chill Gift Basket: Vern Hubler
- Bear Sign & Floral Décor: Jamie Roos
- Portable Charcoal Grill: Vern Hubler
- 2-In-1 Electric Grill & Griddle: A.J. Reese
- Craftsman Wet/Dry Vac: Jason Swatsworth
- PA Lottery Scratch Off Tickets: Beth Martin
- Reversible Summer Porch Sign: Mindy Smalley
- Disney Princess Doll Set, Thermos, Cup & Backpack: Todd Kask
- Dinosaur Backpack, Activity Books, Cup & Dinosaurs: Tristan Hugney
- $50 Cash: Dorothy Michaels
- Lemon Pattern Kitchen Set: A.J. Reese
- Solar Bird Bath: David Ludwig Jr.
- Benton’s Market Shirts and Can Koozie’s: T. Foster
- Benton’s Market Shirts and Hat: Cindy Weaver
- Handcrafted Steel Fire Pit w/Accessories: Barry Shirey
- Remote Control Car: Pete McGonigal