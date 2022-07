Eileen B. Smith, 75, of Fordham, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at her home. She was born June 18, 1947, to Clair and Helen (Piper) Schrock in Punxsutawney. Eileen was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Punxsutawney. She graduated from Punxsutawney Area High School in 1965. Eileen enjoyed quilting, making homemade Christmas and birthday cards, and making […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/eileen-b-smith/