CLEARFIELD – A local man is facing charges for the alleged rape of a woman while she was asleep at a Curwensville apartment.

Douglas C. Albert, 53, of Curwensville is charged by Clearfield state police with felony rape unconscious victim and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse- person unconscious.

Albert is also charged with felony sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault without consent, as well as misdemeanor indecent assault-person unconscious and indecent assault.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim was asleep at her friend’s apartment March 31 when she was awoken by Albert forcefully raping her.

This caused her to “freeze up” and “black out” from fear that he may physically beat her up if she did anything, the victim told state police.

Neither she nor Albert spoke during the encounter, she said, and afterwards, he got up and left.

When Albert was interviewed by state police, he denied having any physical contact or communication with the victim, and claimed he was at home all evening.

However, on July 12, state police received a laboratory analysis indicating that DNA belonging to Albert matched the Y chromosome collected in the victim’s sexual assault kit.

Albert had all charges held for county court following a preliminary hearing Wednesday. Online court documents indicate that bail was set at $50,000 monetary, which Albert has posted.