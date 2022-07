CORSICA, Pa. (EYT) – Stop by J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales for their Tilt Trailer specials! You could get up to a $1,000 discount on all PJ & Liberty Tilt trailers. *While Inventory Lasts* Sizes Include: ? 6.5×12 ? 6.5×18 ? 7×20 ? 7×22 Specs Include But Are Not Limited To: ? 7000 or 14000 Ibs Dexter E-Z Lube Spring […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-tilt-trailer-special-at-jj-trailers-and-equipment-sales/