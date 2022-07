John W. Wantje, 79, of Marienville, formerly of Pittsburgh, died late Monday, July 18, 2022, following a period of declining health. Born in Pittsburgh on October 10, 1942, he was the son of the late William and Gladys Holzatfel Wantje. He attended school and spent his youth in the Sheraden area of Pittsburgh before serving his country in the US […]

