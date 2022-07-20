Lawrence Township
- On July 18, police received a report of a retail theft at the Clearfield Walmart Supercenter. Upon investigation, it was found that a 50-year-old Lecontes Mills woman had allegedly stolen 85 items by under-ringing 37 different transactions. Charges were filed through the district court.
- On July 18, police received a report of fraud after an amount of money was given to the victim by an outside source who sought repayment via Walmart gift cards. This seemed suspicious to the victim and they contacted police.
- Police received a report of a bad check June 21 that was passed at a local business. Charges have since been filed against a Clearfield woman through the district court.
- On July 14, police received several calls regarding the use of counterfeit bills in the Clearfield area. The investigation is ongoing at this time.