Most homeowners either have a fence or plans to fence in their yard. There are many different options, so make sure you know which is right for you.

If you have a property you value, you’ll want to protect it. Or maybe you want to improve the aesthetic of your property. You can boost the home’s value by adding a fence to the border of your property. Nothing but positive things come from using fencing for your homestead.

Knowing what kind of fencing you want is something different altogether, however. Here are some differences between maintaining a wood and hedge fence to help you better understand the level of care it takes before making any decisions.

Fence Types Matter

No matter what kind of fence you have, you’ll always be responsible for some maintenance. Some fences need more maintenance than others. For instance, metal fences are typically weather resistant and require the most minimal amount of care.

Wood fences and hedges need annual care so that they keep up with standards and don’t rot. This is why we are providing you with what you need to know to care for your wood fence and hedge if you decide to go this route.

Annual Hedging

Hedges will grow just about year-round, but the good news is that it takes them time to fill in and grow to an unruly point. It usually takes about a year to show any real growth.

So, you’ll need to plan a time of year to sheer your plants to keep everything looking nice and neat. It might be a good idea to do it late in the autumn when everything has started to cool down again before winter.

Appearance

Some people care about appearances and others not as much. Part of the beauty behind fencing is that it adds a certain allure to your home if you choose to keep it up and make it look nice.

If you have a metal fence, you might not care as much about its appearance, but if you’re into hedge or classic wood fencing, you’ll want to keep it nice and neat, which will require more work. But the outcome will be that your property will always look fantastic.

Privacy and Security

Wood fencing offers both security and privacy. If you need privacy, hedges provide the perfect privacy screening. If you need some reinforcement, you might need a wood fence. However, you could always combine a hedge with a metal fence, and you’ll have the perfect combination if you prefer a hedge.

This has been a brief examination of the differences between maintaining a wood and hedge fence to see which outcome would be less maintenance. While both seem to have the same amount of work, they still have strengths and weaknesses.