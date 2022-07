We are sad to announce the passing of Daniel “Buddy” Saylor, 52, of Summerville, who lost his battle with cancer at the home of his sister on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Born in Clarion on February 17, 1970, he was the son of the late Daniel W. Saylor and Peggy Dolby Baughman. On October 31, 2018, in Summerville he married […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/daniel-buddy-saylor/