COOKSBURG, Pa. – Cook Forest State Park has announced its upcoming programming schedule. Saturday, August 13, at 2:30 p.m. ‘River Critters’ Bring your river sneakers, swimsuits, and snorkels to the Park Office as groups will drive to various sections of the Clarion River to search for and identify hard-to-find underwater creatures. Various species of fish, mussels, snakes, and salamanders often […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/cook-forest-state-park-announces-upcoming-programming/