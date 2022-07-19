CLEARFIELD – A limited number of tickets are still available for the 3rd Annual Clearfield Taco Tour, from 2-5 p.m. p.m., on July 23 to benefit Brady’s Smile- Penn Highlands Division.

This year’s tour consists of 9 stops. Participating restaurants include 120 Pub & Grub, Buster’s Sports Bar, Clearfield Elks, Legends Sports Ba,r Mary’s Place, St. Charles Café, The After Dark and the Clearfield VFW.

Tickets include:

signature tacos at each restaurant (one complimentary per stop)

an official Taco Tour T-shirt;

tour drink specials at every stop;

tour punch card; and

entertainment at various venues

entrance to the after party at the Clearfield Elk with door prizes and DJ Jeff Hunt

This is a “free-flowing” event. You must be 21 years of age or older to participate.

Tickets are $25 per person, and may be purchased online. A limited number of tickets will be sold. Please visit the event page for more information.

The Taco Tour is being hosted by The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge No. 540, Lindsie Wisor State Farm, Passport Radio, POP 93.1-95.9 and GANT News.