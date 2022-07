PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a fatal dirt bike accident that occurred on Friday evening on Ridge Road in Pine Township. According to Kittanning-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:52 p.m. on Friday, July 15, on Ridge Road, near Mahoning Road, in Pine Township, Armstrong County. Police say 26-year-old Brandon J. Weaver, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/templeton-man-killed-in-dirt-bike-crash/