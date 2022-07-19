PHILIPSBURG – Front and Centre Productions Inc. and IGNITE Youth Theatre are proud to announce the upcoming performance of Peter Pan at the Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School on July 29-30 at 7 p.m. and July 31 at 2 p.m.

Based on J.M. Barrie’s classic tale and featuring an unforgettable score by Morris “Moose” Charlap and Jule Styne with lyrics by Carolyn Leigh, Betty Comden and Adolph Green, Peter Pan is one of the most beloved and frequently performed family favorites of all time.

Front and Centre Productions’ IGNITE Youth Theatre is a program designed to provide young actors and actresses, ages 4-18, the opportunity to share their talents on stage with others from different school districts in the Moshannon Valley area, including Philipsburg-Osceola, West Branch, State College, Moshannon Valley, Clearfield and Bald Eagle.

With a cast of 65, IGNITE Youth Theatre is ready to transport its audience back to their childhood with this riveting Tony Award-winning fan favorite.

Peter and his mischievous sidekick, Tinkerbell, visit the nursery of the Darling children, and with the help of some pixie dust, begin a magical journey across the stars to Neverland where they come face to face with a ticking crocodile, a band of pirates, and the villainous Captain Hook.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or at frontandcentre.ticketleap.com for pre-sale.

Front and Centre Productions Inc. is a non-profit arts organization based in Osceola Mills, with a threefold mission: to present high-quality arts experiences for the cultural education, entertainment, and inspiration of the Moshannon Valley communities, to foster and develop artistic talents and skills of all participants and to encourage public appreciation of the arts and to develop future audiences and supporters of the arts.

Other programs include ILLUSIONS Dance Studio, ILLUMINATE Music Lessons, IMAGINE Arts & Crafts, INSPIRE Community Theatre and IMPACT Children’s Choirs.