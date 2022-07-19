Photography can be an expensive hobby or business. But with the proper guidance, you can invest in the essentials and slowly climb your way to success.

Filling out your camera kit requires a lot of extra money and time. A full arsenal of accessories will assist you on the set of a photoshoot and contribute to your photography’s success. There are so many things to invest in when completing your camera kit, but here are some essentials every photographer should consider adding to their must-havelist.

Cleaning Kit for Your Lens

A cleaning kit is vital. Cleaning tools will help you keep your equipment clean before, during, and after a session and preserve your equipment’s lifespan. Additionally, the quality of your work is at risk if your equipment is dirty, damaged or dusty. Elements like rain, fog or foliage can affect your equipment, so having the cleaning kit handy is essential.

Additional Memory Cards

Another must-have accessory to complete your camera kit with is additional memory cards. A single memory card can only contain so many photos and projects. Depending on your niche, investing in other cards can help you expand your sessions in a given period and ultimately increase your clientele.

A Sturdy Camera Bag

Some things help you improve your photography skills, while others make you a more prepared photographer. Ensuring you have a sturdy and reliable camera bag can change the game on your delivery. Once you have a camera and start adding accessories and equipment, you need somewhere safe and efficient to store it all to make traveling easier.

Lens Accessories

The lighting is a significant feature of any quality photo and session. But without adaptability, you may struggle to capture the right shot. Consider investing in lens accessories like a hood and filters. Lens accessories allow you to make in-the-moment adjustments and improve the overall quality of your work. Some of the options include:

Lens hood —glare preventative

—glare preventative UV filter —most suitable for film photography

—most suitable for film photography Polarizing filter—works best for landscape photography

A Camera Strap

Many quality cameras will have a designated strap placement. However, if you invest in a strap that suits your comfort and usage, you can travel on shoots without your entire camera kit and relax your hands to help a client. Ensure the belt is quality material and offers functionality. Typical options include the following:

Hand straps —suitable for lighter-weight camera bodies

—suitable for lighter-weight camera bodies Crossbody straps—best for heavier equipment to distribute camera weight evenly

Additional Batteries

There are several reasons why additional batteries are essential. Depending on your niche, you may find that the time in between editing and studio time is wide open. Having extra batteries can extend your ability to shoot more and worry less. If you’re in a session with a paid client and your batteries die, it’s more professional to pause and swap them out instead of ending the session.

Regardless of where you begin, completing your camera kit with some of these must-have accessories can evolve your ability to make an impact in an ever-competitive world. Investing in your photography, whether business or hobby, is investing in yourself!