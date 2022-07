Harold “Skeet” Winfield Clock, 98, died Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville. Born March 25, 1924, in Islip, New York, he was the only son and eldest sibling of the late Harold and Ester (L’Hommedieu) Clock. He was preceded in death by his first and second wife, Jean (Anderson) Clock (July 1979) and Marjorie […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/harold-skeet-winfield-clock/