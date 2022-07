Gerald E. Byers, 74, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville, PA. He was born July 5, 1948, in Brookville, PA, the son of J. Kenneth Byers and Charlotte B. (Smith) Byers. Gerald was a lifelong resident of the area and honorably served in the US Army Combat Engineers […]

