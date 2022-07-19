Sandy Township
- Police reported on July 15 that an unknown female who blocks her number made numerous fraudulent reports to 911, claiming to be a 50-year-old DuBois woman. The investigation continues.
- Police reported a false alarm July 15 at Save A Lot.
- On July 15, police were contacted by a DuBois woman who reported that her mother wouldn’t return her child. It was determined that the incident was in another jurisdiction, and officers were able to refer the incident to the appropriate agency.
- Police reported on July 15 that two pit bulls were found along the road in the area of Highland Street and Tozier Avenue. Officers took custody of the dogs and when the owners didn’t claim them, they were transported to the SPCA.
- Police reported that on July 15, a key fob was found in the Eat ‘N Park parking lot.
- Police were notified of a disabled tractor-trailer July 15 on Shaffer Road near Beaver Drive. However, the truck was gone upon officers’ arrival.
- On July 16, police received a noise complaint in the parking lot of TJ Maxx. Upon arrival, a man was found playing a violin attached to a large speaker, which was extremely loud. Officers handled the situation without incident.
- On July 16, police were contacted by a Kerr Street resident who reported that the neighbors were playing loud music. Officers arrived in the area but were unable to locate anyone playing loud music.
- On July 16, police were contacted by a 59-year-old Treasure Lake man who reported that he has problems with his neighbors and on this date, one of their mothers was harassing him while he was outside. Officers handled the situation without incident.
- On July 17, police were contacted by a 69-year-old Treasure Lake man who reported that his vehicle was hit while he was in Walmart. Damage was minor and no injuries were reported.
- Police received a report of a possible physical domestic July 17 in the Walmart parking lot. Upon arrival, the parties involved had left and were located on the Bee Line Highway. The 41-year-old man told officers he and a woman were arguing and when she went to drive away, he tried to stop her. He said he reached inside the vehicle, at which point the driver’s side window shattered, cutting his arms. The couple denied the argument was physical in nature; charges regarding the broken window are pending at this time.