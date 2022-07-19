Keystone School District currently has an opening for a Paraprofessional (Classroom Assistant). High School Position available with the 2022-23 School Year. Candidate should be highly qualified or willing to completethe requirements or have at least 24 college credits. Salary is $16.40 per hour. Interested candidates should send Letter of Interest, Resume, Certificate, Current Act 34, 114, 151 and 168 Clearances […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/featured-local-job-paraprofessional-classroom-assistant/