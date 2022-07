Catherine Dorothy “Dot” Hanley, 90, of Punxsutawney, passed away at home on Monday, July 18, 2022. She was born in Rossiter on Nov. 16, 1931, a daughter of the late Joseph (Pisarcik) and Helen (Benko) Pisarcik. On June 16, 1956, she married Paul O. “Pat” Hanley. They enjoyed nearly 66 years of marriage. Pat preceded her in death on May […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/catherine-dorothy-dot-hanley/