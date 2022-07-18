PENFIELD – Programs have been planned for July 27-30 at Parker Dam State Park.

Wednesday, July 27

Archery Basics:

10 a.m. – Environmental Education Classroom

Have fun learning how to shoot a bow and arrow. Safety will be stressed, along with proper form for effective shooting. We will also learn the basics of shooting training crossbows as well. Ages 8 and up.

Friday, July 29

The 1,000 Yard Model:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

The Styrofoam solar system models of our youth have done a great disservice – and generations of people have come to believe that all our planets, not to mention the sun, can be portrayed with Styrofoam balls. Learn how to create an accurate scale-model solar system model.

Saturday, July 30

Introduction to the CCC:

10 a.m. – CCC Museum

The Civilian Conservation Corps helped build Parker Dam State Park. However, many people do not know the story of the CCC and how much they shaped the way we recreate in parks today. If you know a lot, just a little, or nothing at all about the CCC, you’ll likely leave with some new CCC knowledge.

Owls at the Beach:

1 p.m. – Beach House

Owls have tremendous adaptations for being efficient predators of the night. Come learn more about these many adaptations and how to identify the more common owls you might see (or hear) while visiting the park.

The Earth as a Peppercorn:

3 p.m. – near the Beach House

Learn how big the sun is compared to the earth and other nearby planets, and how they are arranged at this moment in time. And, how this model might help you find the planets in the night sky.

Fabulous Frogs:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

This video shows frogs of the world and all their adaptations for survival. Short talk on our Pennsylvania frogs as well.

You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks Web site at www.VisitPAParks.com, and clicking on “Events” to reach the Calendar of Events site.