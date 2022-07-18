Want to explore the Susquehanna River in a new way this season?

The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership (SGP) and Lumber Heritage Region (LHR) are excited to announce the release of a new booklet that will allow users to explore the logging history of the Susquehanna River Water Trail’s West Branch right from their kayaks.

The Susquehanna River Water Trail is a state-designated water trail for motorized and non-motorized on-water recreation.

The new booklet showcases four paddling itineraries along the West Branch from a history perspective, focusing on the lumber heritage of Clinton and Lycoming counties.

Each itinerary features a unique paddle route with points of interest related to the unique character and history of this section of the river.

Itineraries include the length and estimated time for paddling the route, a map of the route, put-in and take-out locations, a difficulty rating and trip highlights to look for along the way.

In addition to the itineraries, the booklet also provides an overview of the West Branch, plus an article that details the bigger picture of historic logging within this region.

SGP and LHR are partnering with the Clinton County Visitors Bureau to distribute the booklets, where they will be available at their location for free.

“Having grown up on the West Branch of the Susquehanna, I was super excited to be a part of this project featuring the logging history of the Susquehanna River Water Trails,” says LHR Project Manager, Jennifer Swatsworth.

“This part of Pennsylvania has a rich lumber history and the West Branch of the Susquehanna River plays a huge role in that history. This booklet and the online components will help tell the story of the past to visitors and locals alike.”

Geographically, the Susquehanna River Water Trail’s West Branch flows from Cherry Tree, Pa., to Northumberland, Pa. The itineraries within this booklet focus on the segment of the West Branch that crosses Clinton and Lycoming counties.

“What is really unique about this piece,” explains SGP Director of Communications & Outreach, Alana Jajko, “is that we’ve included an online component to the booklet as well.

“Each itinerary has a corresponding QR code that links the user to an online virtual tour of the route with maps, additional photos, information, and links. These storymaps allow people to get acquainted with the route before they even hit the water.”

For those new to paddling or those who need a refresher, the final page of the booklet also outlines a paddling checklist to help jumpstart the planning process for any kayaking or canoeing excursion.

The Lumber Paddling Booklet is just the beginning of what SGP has to offer in 2022.

This piece and other resources will be available for free at all SGP events throughout the 2022 season.

To stay up-to-date on SGP’s events, visit susquehannagreenway.org/events, sign up for email announcements at susquehannagreenway.org/onlinecontact, or follow Susquehanna Greenway on social media.

You may also request a booklet by contacting either Lumber Heritage Region or the Clinton County Visitors Bureau.

For the Lumber Heritage Region, call 814-486-9376 or e-mail hkomonczi@lumberheritage.org.

For the Clinton County Visitors Bureau, call 570-748-5782 or e-mail tourismdirector@clintoncountyinfo.com.

SGP and LHR would also like to extend a special thanks to the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum, Thomas T. Taber Museum & Lycoming County Historical Society, and Muncy Historical Society for their assistance in acquiring historical information and photos for the booklet.