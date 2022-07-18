HARRISBURG, Pa. — When Gov. Tom Wolf and the Republican-led legislature hammered out the $45.2 billion budget deal in early July, they delivered a historic windfall to a popular tax credit program that underwrites scholarships for Pennsylvania students to attend private schools. (Photo: The additional $125 million in the state budget for Pennsylvania’s educational tax credits represented the largest one-time […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/new-pa-budget-injects-125m-into-private-school-tax-credit-program-that-lacks-basic-accountability/