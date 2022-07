These cookies are perfect for summer! Ingredients 1 – 8 oz. can crushed pineapple 1/2 cup shortening 1 cup packed brown sugar 1 egg 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 2 cups all-purpose flour 1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder 1/4 teaspoon baking soda 1/4 teaspoon salt 1-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar Steps -Preheat oven at 325°. -Drain pineapple, reserving 3 tablespoons juice. Set pineapple […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-556/