State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report of burglary May 25 on the Shawville – Frenchville Highway in Girard Township. During the incident, someone allegedly took two wooden wagon wheels, a cast iron radiator and aluminum roofing from the victim’s property. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.
- State police received a report of burglary June 10 on the Mahaffey – Grampian Highway in Greenwood Township. During the incident, someone allegedly entered the victim’s barn. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.
- State police received a report of burglary July 11 on Lower Hollow Road in Boggs Township. During the incident, a Caucasian male allegedly entered several vacant homes and removed copper wiring from the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report of theft July 8 on Lawrence Avenue. During the incident, an unidentified male allegedly took a bicycle from outside a Hyde residence. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police received a report about a series of retail thefts that occurred at the Clearfield Walmart Supercenter. The thefts were allegedly committed by an unidentified male, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police reported a DUI occurred July 16 during patrol of the Riverview Road area. According to police information, officers got behind a gray Dodge Dakota, but vehicle information came back for a 1989 Ford Bronco. A traffic stop was conducted and the male driver was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance, as well as found to be driving with the incorrect registration plate and a fake inspection sticker. The male was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw; charges are currently pending at this time.