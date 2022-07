Freda Viola (Hice) Reitz, 86, of Federal Street, Brookville, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving husband and her family on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Penn Highlands Hospital in DuBois, PA. Born Wednesday, September 11, 1935, Freda was the daughter of David A. Hice and Lena E. (Knapp) Hice. On Saturday, May 19, 1962, she married the […]

