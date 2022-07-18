RIDGWAY – The Elk County Council on the Arts is pleased to announce the return of the Anything Art Show, a youth-focused art exhibition, on display at The Creative Cup from July 22 through Aug. 12.

Elk County Council on the Arts (ECCOTA) maintains a focus on engaging local youth in art classes and activities each summer.

The Anything Art Show offers an opportunity for all artists aged 18 or younger to submit their original artwork to be displayed in the exhibition.

Up to three pieces of artwork per person can be submitted during regular business hours at either the ECCOTA Gallery or Creative Cup locations through July 22.

Due to limited hours and closures during the COVID pandemic, ECCOTA was unable to host the Anything Art Show. “We are so excited to display the talent and creativity of the youth in our area again this summer,” said Sara Frank, executive director of ECCOTA.

“When Kirsten Fink, owner of The Creative Cup, approached me about collaborating on something this summer I knew that the coffee shop would be the perfect location for this event.”

The Creative Cup roasts their own coffee beans in-house and serves up a variety of baked goods daily. They also offer kid-friendly beverages like hot chocolate and lemonade, a welcoming atmosphere, and locally made items.

Prizes will be awarded to first, second, and third place winners in each age group. The public is encouraged to vote for their favorites through Aug. 12.

Full rules and details can be found at ECCOTA.com or at facebook.com/ECCOTA.

The Elk County Council on the Arts is a 501(c) non-profit organization founded in 1984 as a center for the development of arts and culture in Elk County.

ECCOTA provides a variety of opportunities to participate in the arts for the area’s residents.

For more information, please contact Sara Frank, executive director, at sara@eccota.com or 814-772-7051.