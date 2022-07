Chin Min Lim, 75, DuBois, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois. Born January 20, 1947, in India, he was the son of Chun-Jee and Man-Yun Lim. On May 10, 1975, he married Lavina (Hogan) Lim in Toronto, Ontario. She survives. Chin graduated from St. Placid High School in Chittagong, Bangladesh. He attended BASF in Ludwigshafen, Germany, […]

