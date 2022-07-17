HARRISBURG – The Department of Labor & Industry has announced a third round of Digital Literacy and Workforce Development Grants, totaling about $1.35 million to support local programs offering digital-literacy training.

Up to $45,000 is available to the 31 programs state-wide that received a first round of digital-literacy funding in April of 2021.

“The additional funding provided through the Digital Literacy and Workforce Development Grants will further develop the existing projects and create financial stability for many Pennsylvanians,” L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier said.

“Pennsylvania employers need workers with basic digital-literacy skills on day one. With this funding, community-based programs can assist workers by providing access to the basic digital skills they need to succeed when applying for jobs and performing essential job duties.”

Addressing the ongoing digital literacy barrier, the DLWDG subsidy was created to support local programs that provide digital literacy training for individuals to develop and maintain the skills needed to acquire high-quality jobs.

DLWDGs are 100-percent federally funded by federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Statewide Activity funding.

WIOA State-wide Activity funding can be used to help job seekers and workers access employment, education, training and support services to succeed in the labor market.

This additional funding will assist Round 1 grantees in the ability to modify their programs according to customer feedback and lessons learned. Applications are due by Aug. 15, 2022, at 4 p.m.

In March, L&I awarded nearly $900,000 in a second round of funding to 21 community programs offering digital-literacy training.

To view full details on application guidelines and more details, visit Digital Literacy and Workforce Development Grants.