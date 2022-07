HERSHEY, Pa. — For those already weary of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new illness making headlines — monkeypox — comes as even more unwelcome news. Cases of the disease, which are usually confined to West and Central Africa, are on the rise worldwide, including in the U.S. Unlike COVID-19, comparatively few people have died from monkeypox, and transmission of the […]

