DUBOIS, Pa. – The victim in a stabbing case that occurred in Treasure Lake on July 1 is now also facing charges. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Joseph J. Brody Jr., 51, of Loyalhanna, has been charged by Sandy Township police with aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment. On […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/gant-police-charge-treasure-lake-stabbing-victim-with-aggravated-assault/