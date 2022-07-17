CLEARFIELD – Art students, under Leann Adams, from the Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School have designed mosaic tile bird baths.

The project was made possible through a grant from the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation to the Susquehanna River Art Center of Clearfield.

Students worked with Anju Jolly, a mosaics designer, as she guided them through this endeavor. One bird bath is located at the Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library.

The other is close by at the Clearfield Borough Administrative Office building. Jolly enjoyed working with the students and they appreciated her, also.

People are welcome to stop by these locations and observe the beautiful work of the students.