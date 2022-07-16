PENFIELD – Boy Scouts Troop 9 of Clearfield recently attended Summer Camp at Camp Mountain Run. During their week at camp, the scouts worked on merit badges and other activities.

Troop 9 scouts earned 72 merit badges and two scouts tapped out into the Order of the Arrow.

Additionally, Troop 9 took first place in both the water polo tournament and the staff hunt camp-wide game while placing second in the volleyball tournament.

Three scouts earned the Mile Swim award, five scouts completed the Polar Bear swim and one scout earned CMR Honor Scout.

The week ended with more than 65 scouts, parents, and friends in attendance for the Court of Honor held at the dining hall, where scouts received their merit badges and a troop picture.