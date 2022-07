BUFFINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A missing Vintondale woman has been found safe following a multi-agency search detail. Nicole L. Yerty, 18, who was reported missing on Thursday evening, July 14, was found on Friday, July 15, at approximately 12:30 p.m. at a location in southern Indiana County. The members of Troop A, Indiana would like to thank members of […]

