UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — From the Spring Mount Percheron Draft Horse Hitch to the Miniature Horse Extravaganza, the Equine Experience at Penn State’s Ag Progress Days has something for everyone. During the three-day event, Aug. 9–11, visitors can attend demonstrations, interact with Penn State equine science faculty and staff, and learn about horse health and care.

“The Equine Experience will once again allow people to see a variety of great horse demonstrations for a number of different horse breeds,” said Danielle Smarsh, equine extension specialist and assistant professor of equine science in the College of Agricultural Sciences. “We’ll also have plenty of educational exhibits inside the equine barn covering topics from the care of horses, pasture management, and ways for both youths and adults to be involved with horses.”

Located at the top of Main Street at the Ag Progress Days site, the Equine Arena and Equine Exhibits Building showcase the versatility of the horses and horse breeds, as well as University displays and handouts about forage, pasture management and stable facilities.

Penn State equine science faculty and staff, and members of the Pennsylvania Equine Council, will be available in the Equine Exhibits Building throughout the three-day show to answer questions and provide information on equine-related topics.

This year’s arena demonstrations cover various topics for every interest and horsemanship level. For the first time since 2019, a six-horse hitch will return to the Equine Experience. Spring Mount Percherons, owned and shown by David and Linda Hershey of Warriors Mark, will be on site all three days.

Learn more about horse logging and restorative forestry by attending one of the demonstrations by Bear Hill Horse Logging. Bear Hill specializes in low-impact timber management, selective harvests and wetlands logging.

Visitors can learn the basics of handling and training young horses in demonstrations with the University’s Quarter Horses during all three days.

The popular Keystone Dressage and Combined Drill Team will return Wednesday to put its horses through their paces. Rick Shaffer, of R&S Paso Fino Stables in Somerset, also will return for two breed clinics and riding demonstrations.

On Wednesday, the Capital Area Therapeutic Riding Association Youth Ambassadors will show off their miniature horses in two demos.

The Wednesday evening extravaganza will include another demo from Spring Mount Percherons as well as a Salute to America followed by a fast-paced Mini Jumping Derby.

On both Tuesday and Thursday, 4-H Team Horse Power will host demonstrations. Spectators will learn the basics of hitching up and driving horses in “Putting the Horse to Cart.” The second demo, “Why the Little Things Matter,” will discuss the importance of body language and energy level when riding and communicating with your horse.

To wrap up Ag Progress Days, 4-H teams will challenge their peers in an equine knowledge competition at the annual Penn State Equine Science Horse Quiz Bowl Thursday.

Sponsored by Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, Ag Progress Days is held at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs, 9 miles southwest of State College on Route 45. Hours are 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Aug. 9; 9 a.m.–7 p.m. Aug. 10; and 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Aug. 11. Admission and parking are free.

For more information, visit the Ag Progress Days website. Twitter users can find and share information about the event by using the hashtag #agprogressdays, and Facebook users can find the event by searching @AgProgressDays.