HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania’s first probable human cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) infection in 2022 have been detected in Berks, Lancaster, Luzerne, and Philadelphia Counties. The specimens will be forwarded to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmatory testing. The departments of Health and Environmental Protection strongly recommend that all residents minimize their exposure to mosquitoes. “Detecting the […]

