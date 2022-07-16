CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday addressed several items of business.
The commissioners:
- authorized Clearfield County Government to explore financing options with Huntington Bank to pay for the additional renovation costs at Clearfield County Jail. Click here to read previous coverage.
- renewed a professional service agreement with Cen-Clear Child Services for mental health services at the jail pending final review by the solicitor. The county and Cen-Clear will review the potential for added services and hours at a later date.
- approved a proposal from Susquehanna Accounting & Consulting Solutions Inc. to assist with budget preparations this fall.
- approved statement of work with BTM and Corrections Development Inc. (CDI) with regards to a new case management system for the Probation Department.
- approved purchase of service agreements with Children’s Aid Society in Clearfield County and Keystone Adolescent Center Inc.
- approved five new hires and three employee separations/retirements.
- approved the minutes from the June 28 board meeting as presented by the chief clerk.
- approved the bills as presented by the Controller’s office.