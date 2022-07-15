PENFIELD – Upcoming programs have been planned for July 22-27 at Parker Dam State Park.

Friday, July 22

Remarkable Rabbits:

8 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

With more than 100 types of rabbits and hares around the world, both domestic and wild, rabbits are often overlooked for their adaptations to survive in the varied habitats in which they live. Learn more about these remarkable animals.

Saturday, July 23

Beaver Dam-Skunk Trails Hike:

10 a.m. – outside Park Office

Explore a variety of PA Forests along this walk: thick hemlock forest, red pine forest (CCC-planted), and newly timbered. Wear appropriate footwear and bring water. This is a two-and-one-half mile hike.

Orienteering Basics:

4 p.m. – outside Park Office

When your phone and GPS aren’t working, would you be able to navigate the landscape to escape an emergency situation? Come learn some orienteering basics and practice a little to get you started on your way.

Race to Save the Bats:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

For over a decade, hibernating bats in eastern North America have been facing a deadly foe. Learn about the disease that continues to affect the populations of several PA bat species and what the future might look like for bats in the Keystone State.

Sunday, July 24

Tea and Talk:

7 p.m. – Beach House steps

Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk for this year will be about the “wood wide web”, a term coined 25 years ago in the journal Nature.

Wednesday, July 27

Archery Basics:

10 a.m. – Environmental Education Classroom

Have fun learning how to shoot a bow and arrow. Safety will be stressed, along with proper form for effective shooting. We will also learn the basics of shooting training crossbows as well. Ages 8 and up.

