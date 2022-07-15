LONDON GROVE TOWNSHIP, Chester County – On July 7, State Police at Avondale took a report concerning a missing, endangered person.

The reporting party related that she had not seen or heard from her husband since July 4. She identified her husband as Christopher Matt Bryant, a white non-Hispanic male, 39, of West Grove, Pa.

Bryant’s truck was located at a truck stop along state Route 879 in Clearfield. Witnesses and surveillance place Bryant at his truck last on July 7 at approximately 8 p.m.

“Bryant is displaying suicidal tendencies, and is believed to be armed with a firearm,” state police say.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers or contact PSP-Avondale at 610-268-2022.