CLEARFIELD – Details regarding an upcoming “Popsicles with the Police” community program were announced at Thursday’s Clearfield Borough Council meeting.

On Sunday, July 24 and Friday, July 29, Dave and Amy Duke, owners of Ice Dreams ice cream truck, will be teaming up with Assistant Police Chief Nathan Curry to bring residents “Popsicles with the Police.”

Curry will be riding along in Ice Dreams on its usual nightly routes around the community. All kids who come out will receive a free popsicle courtesy of Ice Dreams.

Sunday, July 24, Ice Dreams, along with Curry, will be on West Side, Lynnwood Hills, Martin Street, Mill Road, Turnpike Avenue Extension and Plymptonville.

On Friday, July 29, residents can see them in Lawrence Park Village, Spruce Street, South Park, Park Avenue and Downtown Clearfield.

Ice Dreams will also be offering ice cream novelties, cones, snow cones and other cool treats for sale.

In other business, the Planning & Community Development Committee reccomended closure of Cherry Street, from Front to Second Streets, on Aug. 9, beginning at 5 p.m., for National Night Out.

Mayor Mason Strouse encourages all members of the community to come and enjoy National Night Out.

Police Chief Vincent McGinnis also reminded residents with children that there’s a curfew in the borough.

The curfew is 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Street Foreman Todd Kling reported that the Street Department has been very busy lately with grating projects, replacing inlets and painting and patching roads and sprucing up playgrounds.

Kling would like to extend his gratitude and appreciation to borough residents for helping, as well.

Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott added that the playground slide at the fairgrounds is in need of repair.

She asked Councilman Steve Livergood to assess the state of the slide, so that the borough could possibly move forward with fixing it or even replacing it.