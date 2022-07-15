CLEARFIELD – One of the inmates who escaped from Clearfield County Jail in late May is now facing charges for allegedly stealing a motorcycle when he was at-large.

Donald J. White, 46, of Brockway is charged by Clearfield state police with felony theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and theft by deception, plus seven summaries.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, a male suspect went to a Madera residence around 9 p.m. June 15 to test drive a 2006 red and black Honda CBR 1000.

The male did not return the motorcycle, troopers said, and was found to have driven to the residence in a 2016 Ford Fusion that had been stolen from Ridgway Borough.

According to a previously-published be-on-the-lookout alert issued by state police, the motorcycle was operated by White, one of the inmates who escaped from county jail May 30

“(The) suspect is believed to have a weapon and threatened to shoot any police officer who attempts to take him into custody,” the alert said.

White escaped with Robert L. Miller Jr., 51, of Clearfield while outside the jail on a grass-cutting detail, police said, and was apprehended June 17 following a pursuit.

Miller was returned to custody June 26 after information was received that he was located at his daughter’s residence in Lawrence Township.

Previously, both White and Miller waived their rights to preliminary hearings on escape charges for which they’re being held in county jail without bail.

On Wednesday White waived his right to a preliminary hearing for the motorcycle theft, and for this, his bail is set at $10,000 monetary.