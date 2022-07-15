CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Revitalization Corp. (CRC) is partnering with downtown businesses to celebrate the Clearfield girls’ softball team after its first-ever state title.

This special celebration will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 at Lower Witmer Park. There will be a chance to meet-and-greet players and coaches.

DJ Chris Roxs will provide musical entertainment and Paulie & Co. wish scoop out ice cream. Jim’s Sports Center will have a commemorative T-shirt for purchase, starting on Friday.

The cost of the T-shirt is $15 with $5 being donated back to the Girls’ Softball Booster Club. Call the CRC office at 814 765-6000 with any questions.