The oldest- and longest-running picnic in Clearfield County

Frenchville is celebrating the oldest- and largest continuous picnic in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania this year with the picnic marking 152 years.

The Frenchville Picnic started in 1870 to celebrate the completion of the building of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.

This church is the oldest Catholic building still being used in the Erie Diocese. The church is built from native stone not quarried far from the church.

Local stonemasons from the local French population fashioned and built the church after those found in the French countryside.

The picnic was originally celebrated in August on the Feast of the Assumption. In 1973, it was moved to Saturday evening through Sunday.

Almost As Old as the Picnic: Fr. J. Berbigier (Died 1880) Lunch Ticket

The event begins with a 4 p.m. mass at St. Mary of Assumption Catholic Church. Immediately following, the grove opens at 5 p.m., and the picnic continues on Sunday with the grove opening at noon.

This downriver homecoming is celebrated with old-fashioned games, food and music. The barbecue- or oven-baked chicken or ham dinners have been known as one of the best in the county.

The meal has been converted to take-out style dinners with all the sides. The vast array of homemade cakes and pies has not changed in decades.

Making a decision on a dessert choice is one of the most difficult tasks of the day! Many of the families from Frenchville plan reunions around the weekend and the events happening at the picnic.

Pictured is the completely restored Cobb bread oven. It was originally located behind Rougeux’s Tavern, moved piece by piece to the church grounds and completed at the 145th Frenchville Picnic in July of 2016.

For decades people came from great distances for the festivities. People traveled by train and would take the River Line Train to Coudley Station and then be shuttled by horse and buggy/wagon to the picnic grounds.

Later the Fullington’s jitney service out of Clearfield was used until automobiles could make the journey. People remember a Ferris wheel and merry-go-round being in the picnic grove in the 1970’s.

In 1976, the Bicentennial year, the Rev. Robert Fedor organized hot air balloon rides. Hayrides are a mainstay at the picnic along with the addition of a firework show on Saturday evening at 10 p.m.

In the early days from when the French settlers were still around, the French card game of Piquet was played by the men in the grove of the large shade trees.

While the men played cards, the women played bingo. The lunch stand is still a popular hang out at the picnic along with French raffle, ice cream, funnel cakes and an array of other fun games.

Parking at the picnic – c. 1920s

The Frenchville Picnic is the downriver community’s own homecoming gathering that feels the same as it did in days gone by.

Sitting in the grove and reminiscing about generations before and their lives in Covington and Girard townships continues present day just as it has for decades.

The younger folk can hear about how their ancestors played vital roles in developing Clearfield County and the grit it took to successfully thrive in their little farming community and make a successful life in America.

You can visit the sights and hear the sounds of the Frenchville Picnic Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17.