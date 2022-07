Ruth (Pschirer) Huerbin, age 86, of Dubois, PA and formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Beloved wife for 59 years of Regis Huerbin; mother of Rhonda (Bob) Stamm; sister of Lois Bogel and the late Patricia Huerbin; grandmother of Valerie Blochberger, Jason (Stephanie) Kline, and Michael Kline; great-grandmother of Helena Kline, Alyssa and Aiden […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/ruth-pschirer-huerbin/