DUBOIS – The American Red Cross on Wednesday responded to assist residents impacted by a multi-home fire in the 100-block of Wilson Avenue, DuBois, Clearfield County.

Additional support was dispatched to the scene of the fire to provide refreshments and snacks for an estimated 100 first responders.

The Red Cross will work with affected residents to assess needs and provide for emergency assistance, including shelter, clothing and food as well as recovery support in the days and weeks to come.

