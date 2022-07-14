CLEARFIELD – A Morrisdale man is facing charges following allegations that he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl on four, separate occasions.

William D. Kempf, 32, is charged with felony criminal attempt-aggravated indecent assault, as well as four counts each of felony indecent assault and corruption of minors.

Kempf waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday, sending his case to county court for further disposition. Bail is currently set at $150,000.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, troopers were called to a Graham Township residence June 23, and while on-scene, received information on the four assaults.

State police say the first assault occurred in December of 2021 when Kempf forced the victim to touch his private area and also touched her inappropriately.

The second occurred after Kempf viewed pornography and accessed an interactive pornography game. Reportedly, he asked the victim to participate and placed his hand under her shift.

He took her into another room where he allegedly continued to view pornography and assault her before exposing himself. This incident ended when others entered the residence.

The third time Kempf started to view pornography on his phone and after inviting the victim to join him, he allegedly touched her chest but stopped when he received a phone call.

During the last incident June 23, Kempf placed his hand under the victim’s shirt and started rubbing it over her bra, according to the affidavit.

Kempf then asked the victim not to tell anyone about the assaults, because “it’s our little secret,” state police said.