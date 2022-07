Heather Lorraine Saline, 39, of 889 Treasure Lake, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Clarion on January 11, 1983, a daughter of Ross Keith Saline and the late Elmira Lorraine Motter Saline. Heather spent most of her early life in Clarion before moving to Dubois. She graduated from Dubois High School and attended […]

