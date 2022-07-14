HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday that 70 municipalities will receive over $37.8 million to support traffic signal upgrades.

Upgrades will increase safety and mobility across Pennsylvania’s communities through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT’s) “Green Light-Go” program.

“The safety improvements supported by the Green Light-Go program help municipalities relieve congestion and traffic flow, as well as keep Pennsylvanians moving safely and efficiently,” said Wolf.

“I’m proud to help our communities improve mobility for Pennsylvanians.” Green Light-Go grants are provided as reimbursement?s to municipalities for updates to improve the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals.

Grant funding through the Green Light-Go program may be utilized for a range of operational improvements including, but not limited to?, light-emitting diode (LED) technology installation, traffic signal retiming, developing special event plans and monitoring traffic signals, as well as upgrading traffic signals to the latest technologies.

Local awards included:

Clearfield County

City of Dubois – $488,000 for modernization of the traffic signal at Liberty Boulevard (US 219) and Park Avenue; and

Sandy Township – $383,621 for modernization of the traffic signal at Maple Avenue, Shaffer Road, and 14th Street.

Centre County

Patton Township – $70,838.40 for the pedestrian upgrades at four traffic signals along Colonnade Boulevard

Blair County

City of Altoona – $266,644 for modernization of the traffic signal at Broad Avenue and 29 th Street; and

Street; and Logan Township – $359,939.59 for modernization of the traffic signal at East Pleasant Valley Road (SR 1001) and East Walton Avenue (Route 764).

Clinton County

City of Lock Haven – $351,719 for modernization of the traffic signal at Route 150, Second Avenue and Barton Street; and

City of Lock Haven – $346,558.40 for modernization of the traffic signal at Route 120 and North Fairview Street.

Elk County

Ridgway Borough – $32,000 for addition of a protected/permitted left turn phase and detection upgrades at the intersection of Main Street (Route 219/948), North Broad Street (Route 219), and South Broad Street.

For more information about Green Light-Go, visit PennDOT’s website.