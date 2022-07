Evelyn A. Ulianna, 85, formally of Sigel, PA, died on July 13, 2022, at her home in Punxsutawney. She was born on May 13, 1937 in Nazareth, PA the daughter of the late Carrie Faust and William Kale. She was employed by The Farmers Inn Restaurant in Sigel, PA for over 25 years and was the former owner of Sigel […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/evelyn-a-ulianna/