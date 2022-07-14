CLEARFIELD COUNTY – The Clearfield County Commissioners have contracted with Mission Critical Partners LLC to develop a broadband internet strategic plan for the county.

The plan will determine the level of broadband service county-wide, and develop a roadmap for ensuring that areas currently unserved or underserved have access to affordable and reliable high-speed broadband.

“The commissioners recognize that access to high-speed broadband services is critical for education, economic development, healthcare and many other facets of life today and want to ensure that all county residents and businesses have adequate broadband services,” according to a press release provided by Mission Critical.

“To accomplish this, staff from Mission Critical Partners will be reaching out to county stakeholders, including school districts, healthcare providers, businesses, residents and others to gather information about the current state of broadband services across the county to identify those areas most in need of improved service.”

An online survey will also be developed, which can be accessed via the county’s Web site at: https://clearfieldco.org.

All permanent residents, seasonal residents, business operators, educational institutions, healthcare providers and any other stakeholders are encouraged to access and complete the survey.

The survey will only take about 10-15 minutes to complete, so Mission Critical is able to have the most accurate information possible for this planning effort.

For people who are unable to access the online survey, there will also be additional meetings scheduled to collect information, with the dates, times and locations to be announced in the future.

The commissioner’s office is also exploring other alternatives for dissemination of the broadband survey to those in unserved or underserved areas.

Questions or concerns about the survey can be directed to Scott Neal of Mission Critical Partners at scottneal@missioncriticalpartners.com or 814-325-9246.

Here is the survey link, which is now live: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdx6d18aCY85DORVPQIsGmpAJC5qRR0BqU6f_LEnhAFhiosTQ/viewform?usp=pp_url.