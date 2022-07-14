CLEARFIELD – A former Hawk Run man pleaded guilty to felony drug charges Monday during sentencing court.

Michael G. Beish, 44, whose address is now listed as unknown, was charged by state police with felony manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after police found him in possession of 28 grams of methamphetamine, 30 packets of heroin, marijuana, and other drug sale paraphernalia in Dec. 2020.

President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman sentenced him to serve 24 months to four years in state prison.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police received information that Beish was residing at a Hawk Run home. At that time, Beish had active warrants out of Centre County for possession of methamphetamine.

When police arrived, the homeowner told them Beish was in the back bedroom and gave permission for authorities to apprehend him.

While he was being taken into custody, police say the trooper noticed the smell of marijuana in the room and saw drug paraphernalia.

A search warrant was obtained after which police located the drugs, drug packaging materials, brass knuckles, $180 in cash, and an “owe sheet” listing his clients and drug transactions in his bedroom, according to the report.