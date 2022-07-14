History will come to life on a one-of-a-kind journey through legendary northern European cities that were once centers of trade and emigration.

Get to know Amsterdam’s unique, crisscrossing waterways and explore Brussels, the unofficial capital of Europe.

Then, discover the heritage of Hamburg and cross the Baltic Sea to recall Copenhagen’s storied past.

This 12-day journey from “Holland through Denmark” will give locals a chance to:

stroll through Amsterdam’s Bloemenmarkt, the city’s famous floating flower market;

visit Keukenhof Gardens, a 70-acre paradise of tulips and other spring flowers;

enter the Van Gogh Museum and admire the largest collection of Vincent Van Gogh’s masterpieces;

visit the Anne Frank House, where a young diarist and her family hid during World War II;

sample local cheeses and watch a shoemaker craft a pair of traditional wooden clogs;

enjoy an evening cruise along Amsterdam’s canals with dinner served by lantern light;

partake in Belgian chocolate in Brussels’ Grand-Place market during a stroll through the city’s historic center;

dive into World War II history at the General George S. Patton Memorial, Mardasson Memorial; and Bastogne War Museum;

visit Luxembourg American Cemetery and Memorial with white crosses marking the graves of 5,074 American soldiers;

enter Miniatur Wunderland to see the world’s largest model railway and miniature recreations of cities and landmarks;

step inside the 16th-century Rosenborg Castle, a royal residence built in the Dutch Renaissance style;

marvel at the wharfside homes and stores in Denmark’s beautifully-preserved Nyhavn district;

pass by the Amalienborg Palace and Christiansborg Palace, the seat of the Danish Parliament; and

explore the Viking Ship Museum, the home to five world-famous Viking ships and hear tales of maritime past.

The tour is set for April 12-23, 2024, and locals will travel with Barbara Simpson and Go Ahead Tours of Cambridge, Mass.

The tour cost of $5,099 includes flights from Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., hotels and most meals.

An informational meeting will be held at Bethany Covenant Church, 26 E. Long Ave., DuBois on July 18, at 6:30 p.m.

Visit bsimpsontravel.com to view a detailed itinerary and other travel opportunities. For questions, please call 814-541-0750.